IDFC First Bank has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The bank has reported net loss of Rs 630.04 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 93.55 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank increased 11.37% at Rs 4938.06 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 4434.12 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported net loss of Rs 621.17 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 100.08 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank increased by 11.36% at Rs 4938.03 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 4434.24 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

