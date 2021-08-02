Skoda Auto India Sales Increase 234% In July

Udaipur : SKODA AUTO, the Czech Marque, announced a 234% increase in its July 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 3,080 cars in July 2021, compared to 922 cars sold in July 2020.

Sales in June 2021 stood at 734 units, which account for a 320% increase in July 2021sales over June 2021.As per the company’s strategy, the surge in sales is fuelled by the launch of KUSHAQ, which will be one of the important growth drivers of the brand going forward.

2021 marks an important year for SKODA AUTO in India, with the roll out of the ‘India 2.0’ strategy, which began with the launch of KUSHAQ. Customer deliveries of the 1.0L KUSHAQ began mid-July. The increased customer engagement is also leading to rise in volumes across the complete range including SUPERB, OCTAVIA and RAPID.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – SKODA AUTO India, said, “KUSHAQ was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations. Moreover, the new launch has enabled us to build a strong momentum across the value chain. We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the SKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity.”

Within a month of launch, KUSHAQ has already garnered close to6,000 bookings and has created tremendous excitement among customers across the country. While customer deliveries of the 1.0L KUSHAQ have started, the 1.5L variant will arrive in dealerships in August, followed by customer deliveries.

The impact has been similar across the dealer fraternity as well. There have been more than 200 dealership applications by potential partners who want to be part of the growth of the brand in India. This includes a mix of new dealers, and also existing dealers who want to build on the brand association and open additional facilities.

SKODA AUTO India has grown its network presence by almost 15% in July 2021. This has been enabled by a focused effort on expanding the network, which formed an important part of the KUSHAQ launch strategy. The brand will be present in more than 100 cities across India this month, leading to more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities.

On the customer front, SKODA AUTO India recently announced its Peace of Mind Campaign to provide additional benefits and an enhanced ownership experience. The Peace of Mind Campaign is built on four pillars – Cost of ownership, Customer Reach, Convenience and Transparency. Through this initiative, the company plans to build its after-sales offerings, providing an unparalleled ownership experience to customers.

