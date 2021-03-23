Tata Power jumps as Powerlinks launches E-Vidya

Tata Power’s ‘Powerlinks’ has launched E-Vidya, an e-learning platform under its Digital school lab initiatives in Siliguri, West Bengal. Through E-Vidya, the company aims to benefit 220 teachers and offer academic learning to over 15000 students across 57 schools in the Jalpaiguri & Siliguri districts.

Its main objective is to facilitate an effortless interaction between teachers and students as well as enhance general knowledge and cognitive skills through AV learning along with providing access to web-based learning solutions. This will equip them with the present digital world thereby, improving the quality of education and decreasing the dropout rate.

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company.

Tata Power Company is currently trading at Rs. 105.30, up by 1.10 points or 1.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 104.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 105.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 106.50 and Rs. 103.80 respectively. So far 5136046 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 114.95 on 15-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 27.00 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 114.95 and Rs. 96.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33535.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.96% and 16.17% respectively.

Please share this news







