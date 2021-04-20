Trident rises on opening six new showrooms across India

Trident is currently trading at Rs. 13.73, up by 0.27 points or 2.01% from its previous closing of Rs. 13.46 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 13.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 13.80 and Rs. 13.60 respectively. So far 183233 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.98 on 06-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.45 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.21 and Rs. 13.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6859.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.62 % and 24.36 % respectively.

Trident has opened six new exclusive showrooms across India for its bed and bath linen collections under Trident Home Décor Design. Thereby taking the total count of its exclusive showrooms to 18. The newly opened showrooms are located in Kolkata, Jaipur (two showrooms), Chandigarh, Mohali and Karnal.

Trident is one of the largest exporters of Home Textile products from India. The company exports to more than 100 countries across 6 continents.

