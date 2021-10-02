I have learnt a lot assisting Gulzar saab and from talented filmmakers, says Mrunalini Patil

Filmmaker Mrunalini Patil, who has produced and done research for film like Kagaar: Life on the Edge and directed films like Manthan: Ek Amrut Pyala, Raakhandaar and Kaay Raav Tumhi, is doing many things for the social welfare of society since the pandemic. She has made many videos on how to cope with issues during the pandemic and they are getting quite popular among the masses.

Recently, she made a series Parichay Baton Baton Mein, which features people from all walks of life, who have contributed towards education, films and art. She said, “We wanted to highlight and bring to people’s attention the efforts of many creative people who have contributed towards education and art.”

Mrunalini’s film Kagaar which featured Om Puri and Nandita Das was critically acclaimed. She said, “The film was a big hit and Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary star came for the launch of the film. Gulzar saab had written a song for the film and I wanted him to write the song. He had also written the song for one of my TV series. I have worked as an assistant on the sets of his film Maachis. I have learnt a lot from Tigmanshu Dhulia, Imtiaz Ali and many such interesting and creative filmmakers.”

Mrunalini said, “Filmmaking is a passion. I have learnt a lot, while working and contributing to cinema. The last one year has been tough and though I have not been able to start any film project, I have a few scripts in my hand. Hopefully, I will start work on it soon. The last one year has been tough and it was a a learning period for all.” My Hindi film Karbonn is based on pollution, global warming and corruption starring Lakshmi Gopalaswami who are critically acclaimed star from South and noted Bharatnatyam dancer as protagonist and other known actors is ready to release soon.

