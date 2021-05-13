Hospital file complaint against relatives for false allegations of illegal organ harvest

Udaipur : A day after kin of a corona victim alleged illegal organ harvest on a private medical college and hospital in Rajsamand, a police complaint was given by the organisation at the Mavli police station in Udaipur against six persons including the deceased’s wife, brother and others on Thursday. A defamation case too has been given at the Nathdwara court by the hospital.

Jagdish Paliwal, a 27 year old man from Sakroda village of Udaipur, was admitted in Ananta medical college and hospital on NH8 in Rajsamand dist. He died on Wednesday morning due to corona. The family took the body for cremation, however they unpacked the zipper bag to remove the talisman from Jagdish’s body and saw blood near the eyes and a cut on the lower body.

The kin accused the hospital for removing kidneys and eyes and the body was brought to Udaipur medical college for postmortem. Since it was a corona death, instead of post mortem a CT scan of the body was done and the experts convinced the family that the organs were intact. The body was taken back to village and cremated.

Executive director of Ananta Hospital Dr Nitin Sharma said the complaint has been given under sections 384, 499, 500, 120B and sections of IT Act against the deceased’s wife Reena, brother Neelesh, uncle Kailash and others while another complaint for unpacking the body and risking many lives under the pandemic act too has been given against these persons.