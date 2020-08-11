Netflix is now available in Hindi

Udaipur – Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, today launched its user interface in Hindi. This enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign up to search, rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,”said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa BoltaHai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a lineup of 17 exciting stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12. Netflix members can also discover and enjoy stories from other parts of the world, such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus, The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs. 199/ month.