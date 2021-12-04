Canara Bank has launched a limited period offer whereby customers can avail Home loan at the interest rate starting from 6.65% per annum. This offer is applicable to all customers irrespective of the loan amount. Along with the attractive rate of interest and quick & hassle free sanction, the bank has waived processing and documentation charges.

Adding to the customer convenience, the bank is providing facility wherein the request for home loan can be made online by scanning the QR code and instant approval can be obtained. ‘Scan & apply’, ‘get instant approval’ is available for car loan, education loan, gold loan and personal loan also.

Canara Bank is an Indian state-owned bank headquartered in Bangalore, in Karnataka. It was established at Mangalore in 1906, making it one of the oldest banks in the country.