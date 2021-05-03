Hero MotoCorp gains on the BSE

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2832.95, up by 12.60 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 2820.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2790.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2836.40 and Rs. 2767.80 respectively. So far 9659 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1935.00 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3008.50 and Rs. 2810.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 56345.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87 % and 9.37 % respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has sold 372,285 units in the month of April 2021. The sales in April 2021 were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

The sales numbers of April 2021 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April 2020), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers, due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

