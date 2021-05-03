Dalmia Bharat gains on reporting many fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

Dalmia Bharat is currently trading at Rs. 1510.00, up by 2.70 points or 0.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 1507.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1523.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1523.10 and Rs. 1506.65 respectively. So far 359 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1690.60 on 17-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 475.00 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1554.50 and Rs. 1430.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 28204.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.49% and 25.53% respectively.

Dalmia Bharat has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported a fall of 93.06% in its net profit at Rs 5 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 72 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 53.78% at Rs 55 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 119 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 24- fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 627 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 26 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 30.80% at Rs 3,321 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,539 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 81.48% in its net profit at Rs 25 crore as compared to Rs 135 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 35.71% at Rs 189 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 294 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported 5 -fold jump a in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 1,231 crore as compared to Rs 224 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 8.22% at Rs 10,704 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 9,891 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







