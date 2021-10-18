HDFC Bank reports 18% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

HDFC Bank has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The bank has reported 17.59% rise in its net profit at Rs 8834.31 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 7513.11 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 7.44% at Rs 38754.16 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 36069.42 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 18.09% rise in its net profit attributable to group of Rs 9096.19 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 7702.86 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 7.80% at Rs 41436.36 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 38438.47 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

