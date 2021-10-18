Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation planning to raise Rs 50 crore through NCDs

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is planning to raise Rs 50 crore through Principal Protected – Senior, Secured, Listed, Rated, Market Linked Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for cash, at par, to be issued on private placement basis. The Meeting of the Debenture Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation will be held on October 21, 2021, to consider the same.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is a diversified manufacturing and trad- ing company. The Company owns plantations of tea, coffee, cardamam, cocoa, rub- ber and palm oil in different countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia and Tan- zania.

