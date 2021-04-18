Hariprem Films’ New Rajasthani Single Vidaai Sung By Swaroop Khan Is All About A Daughters First Love – Her Father!

Fathers and daughters share a unique bond that’s virtually impossible to describe. Through the centuries, experts have tried and failed to put the relationship in words. We all know that one can only ever feel the true essence of it; Intuitively, of course! It is a lifelong bond that goes through many phases as the daughter blossoms from a child to a young woman. While a daughter may outgrow her father’s lap, she can never quite outgrow his heart.

Hariprem Films, in their new Rajasthani folk song ‘Vidaai’, have embarked on a fascinating journey of story-telling that focuses on the special bond shared by fathers and daughters. Having charmed audiences across India with their previous tracks, especially those featuring the vocals of music industry heavyweights, they now intend to push the bar further with the alluring vocal textures of popular Rajasthani playback singer, Swaroop Khan, known for his work in films like Aamir Khan’s PK and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Interestingly, apart from singing, Swaroop Khan has also written and produced the track.

Vidaai features the use of indigenous Rajasthani instruments with the sole purpose of creating an enchanting atmosphere around the listener. In fact, these historic instruments are the perfect vehicle to feel the intensity of the song’s message and celebrate the love-filled relationship between father and daughter.

Hariprem films have also announced a music video to go with the song, featuring heart-touching performances by a stellar cast that includes Aaradhya Rao (Winner of Eva Miss India), Kunal Acharya (Udaipur’s model and lifestyle/fashion blogger) and Anil Bhagwat (Viceroy’s House and many web series). With top-notch production values and the directorial prowess of Hariprem’s CEO, Nitin Samadhiya (nominee at the Zee Sagarika Music Awards), Vidaai boasts of an outstanding team of professionals consisting of co-director Ankit Chatterjee, concept by Vishal Nahar, cinematography by Ankit Chauhan and edited by Aman Singh. Supporting production credits include Mahendra Samadhiya, Rani Samadhiya, Prasun Kansara and Aastha Bhatt.

Often referred to as the ‘Darling of the house’, daughters look to fathers for lifelong guidance and a sense of self-worth. Much like a son shares a close bond with his mother, a bond that strengthens his emotional responses, a father’s love results in stability and increased confidence in a woman’s education, career and relationships. Through their charming music video, Hariprem Films shows us that, come what may, a father will always be his daughter’s hero and a daughter will always be her father’s princess.

