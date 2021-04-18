ChildLIne rescues teens in Chittor after parents die of corona

Udaipur : In a gruesome incident, Child Line rescued two minor boys who were left helpless after their parents died due to corona infection on Sunday. The family hails from West Bengal and lived in a rented house at Brahmapuri colony.

The boys’ father was an engineer while their mother was a teacher at a private school. The woman died on Saturday after contracting the disease. “On Sunday, the woman’s husband was hospitalised after he did the cremation. His condition deteriorated and he too died. We were informed about the teens by the neighbors who heard them crying after being left alone in the home for hours” Bhojraj SIngh of the Help Line center run by Asra Vikas Sansthan told Udaipur Kiran.

The Child Welfare Committee reported the case to the medical department which took the children for medical examination at the district hospital. The boys are 14 and 16 year old and both are in a state of extreme shock after the parents’ sudden death, Bhojraj said.

The authorities called some of their relatives back home in Bengal,however, few refused to take their responsibility while one of them said it may take a few days before they reach Chittorgarh. Their home has been locked and the local police station has been informed of the case. The teens have been admitted to a special current time center at the orders of the CWC where they would be kept until their relatives arrive to accept their custody.



