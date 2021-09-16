H.G. Infra Engineering zooms on getting LoA from NHAI for two HAM projects in Telangana

H.G. Infra Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 656.55, up by 19.10 points or 3.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 637.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 650.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 679.15 and Rs. 645.00 respectively. So far 25628 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 679.15 on 16-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 150.80 on 26-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 679.15 and Rs. 591.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4252.74 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.53%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.96% and 8.51% respectively.

H.G. Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM projects i.e. Construction of 4 lane Access Controlled New Green field Highway Section of NH-365BG (Khammam-Devarapalle) of length 33.604 kin from Thallampadu village to Somavaram village (Design Chainage 0+000 to 33+604) under Inter Corridor Route under Bharatmala Pariyojana, on Hybrid Annuity mode in the state of Telangana (Package-I) and for Construction of 4 lane Access Controlled New Green field Highway Section of NH 365BG (Khammam= Devarapalle) of length 29.513 kin from Somavaram village to Chintagudem village (Design Ch 33+604 to 63+117 under Inter Corridor Route under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity mode in the state of Telangana (Package-11). The company bid project cost is Rs 1409.22 crore.

HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company with extensive experience in its focus area of road projects, including highways, bridges and flyovers.

Please share this news







