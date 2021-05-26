15-year-old raped by step-father in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police took a man in custody on Wednesday for reportedly having raped his step daughter a day ago. The incident took place under Bhadesar police station limits on Tuesday when the accused raped the minor at his home.

The accused hails from Rajsamand and presently works in Chittorgarh. He had married a woman under the ‘Nata’ custom and his wife had two minor daughters from her first husband. The girls too came along with their mother to live in their step-father’s home. On Tuesday , while the woman had gone away to work, the accused came home. He was heavily drunk.

He sent the other children out of the house and raped his elder daughter. When the woman returned home in the evening, the girl narrated the incident and the woman went to the police station with her daughter to lodge the complaint which was registered under the POCSO Act.

“The accused has been detained and is being interrogated. The girl’s statement has been taken and medical examination has been conducted. There are no documents to ascertain her age , however, the medical report suggests she is 13-15 years old. Her statement under section 164 would be taken before the magistrate on Thursday” ASI Dashrath Singh of Bhadesar police station said.

