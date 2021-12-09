Gland Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 3585.55, up by 55.25 points or 1.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 3530.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3522.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3613.90 and Rs. 3522.00 respectively. So far 1033 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4350.00 on 12-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2050.00 on 16-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3698.00 and Rs. 3507.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58003.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.76% and 19.21% respectively.

Gland Pharma has received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vials. The company is amongst one of the first to files for this product and may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. The company will launch the product with its marketing partner on receipt of final approval.

Gland Pharma develops, manufactures and markets complex injectables. The company sells its products primarily under a business-to-business model in over 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia and India.