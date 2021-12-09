InterGlobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 2021.75, up by 33.65 points or 1.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 1988.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1990.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2028.40 and Rs. 1975.00 respectively. So far 26711 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2379.00 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1356.40 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2028.40 and Rs. 1847.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 77578.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 2.08% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has signed an agreement with Dehradun-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to manufacture and deploy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) globally.

The carrier desired to be an anchor partner to such institutes and oil refining companies in the future to address the core issue of carbon emissions, and take a lead in demonstrating its commitment towards sustainable and responsible growth.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.