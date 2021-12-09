UPL is currently trading at Rs. 738.55, up by 10.30 points or 1.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 728.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 733.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 741.10 and Rs. 729.00 respectively. So far 31647 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 864.75 on 08-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 416.05 on 10-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 741.10 and Rs. 741.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 55640.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 27.96% while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 53.10% and 10.79% respectively.

UPL has invested Rs 1.30 crore in Allfresh Supply Management (Allfresh). UPL has the advanced technology and know-how in the post-harvest segment, which can be utilized efficiently by Allfresh. This investment will help in growing the post-harvest market in India. UPL will be able to leverage the association of Allfresh with farmers and strengthen its relationship with them. The company has subscribed 2996 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).

UPL is global player of crop protection products has customer base in 123 countries. It has subsidiary offices in Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, USA, UK, Vietnam and Zambia.