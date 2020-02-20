Four arrested for murdering guide in Udaipur

Udaipur : In a major breakthrough, Udaipur police arrested four youths for murdering a 30-year old guide within 24 hours. Anurag Patwa alias Janu son of Ramesh Chandra worked as a guide in Delhi while his family resided here. On Wednesday morning, his body was found in a secluded area on Kodiyat road under Nai police station. It was difficult for the police to identify the body since the killers had taken away the mobile, purse and other belongings.

Later when the picture was posted on social media, the body was identified by few of the acquaintances and the family was informed. ” The deceased’s father told us that Janu had come to Udaipur two days ago and on Tuesday night, he was sitting inside his car till late night listening music and next day he was missing from home. The family also told us that Janu had been threatened by some persons in connection to a loan taken long ago” Additional SP Anant Kumar told reporters in a press brief. Police interrogated all the suspects however, none was found to be involved in the crime. Looking at the gravity of the case, a special team lead by DySP, Girva circle Prem Dhande, SHO Nai Mukesh Soni, SHO Surajpole RamSumer etc was constituted who rounded up all historysheeters in the city.

“During the interrogation one Alfez Mohammed (20) resident of MallaTalai area, confessed to have committed the act with the help of his friends Soyal (19) and Pratap Bhati (19) both residents of Ambamata and Gaurav Jeengar (20) from Nai area. The accused told us that they were habitual of drugs and had planned to loot someone on the Kodiyat road. They were moving in the area when they happened to see Janu inside his car. One of them went up to him and asked for a cigarette meanwhile others took an opportunity and stabbed him several times on his chest and neck” the ASP said. The four accused moved the body from the driver’s seat to the back and drove the car to the secluded area where they dumped the body and escaped with all his belongings and the car.