Udaipur : Reinforcing Safety as a priority, News 18 Rajasthan felicitated Hindustan Zinc for their efforts taken towards enhancing Road Safety awareness. Hindustan Zinc has taken proactive steps within the community to enhance road safety culture with unique initiatives like ‘Baaz’ and ‘Roko Toko’ campaigns. On behalf of Hindustan Zinc, Mr. RS Ahuja – Head HSE, received the award at a ceremony in Jaipur.

