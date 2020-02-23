Hindustan Zinc organizes Sensitisation & Awareness Session for parents of Deaf children in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s (HZL) Jeevan Tarang program has completed three years and reaching 700+ Persons with Disabilities (PwD). The focus is on empowering people with Disabilities to become contributing members of their families. HZL have taken the first step and is catering to the educational needs of PwD. Around 600 beneficiaries are being been educated on Indian Sign Language through a disciplined curriculum and 100 visually impaired beneficiaries are being educated in technology.

The project also aims to spread overall awareness and sensitisation about the disabled among the public and employers to build an equal and inclusive society. With the support of our expert partner organisation Noida Deaf Society (NDS), awareness sessions for parents of deaf children of Rajasthan were organised in Badhit Baal Vikas Samiti-Ajmer, Badhir Baal Kalyan Vikas Samiti- Bhilwara & Vikalang Kalyan Samiti- Udaipur. From NDS team Mr. Manish Shukla Ms. Poonam conducted the awareness session with parents covering awareness on career prospects, gender equality and issue of child marriage. Around 115 parents actively participated in the session.