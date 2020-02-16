First Alumni Meet after 27 years of B Pharma 1987 batch at Bhupal Nobles’ Pharmacy

Udaipur : The first alumni meet “Reunion-2020” of the second batch (1987) of B Pharma course of Bhupal Nobles Pharmacy College is being held from February 14 to 16, 2020. Principal Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia said that after 27 years these students again joined with their spouses and children in the campus and visited the campus and college and got lost in old memories.

The alumni were warmly welcomed and introduced to the campus by University Administration Chairperson Gunwant Singh Jhadol and President Professor Jeevan Singh Jamoli, and were also warmly greeted by the students currently studying. The teacher of these students Neeraj Trivedi also shared his memoirs. These students are holding high positions in government and private companies not only in India but in many corners of the world and are earning their name in many trades.

Students attending here include Ashish Srivastava, Ajit Jain, Akshay Garg, Aman Singh, Anil Agarwal, Arun Agarwal, DP Gupta, Ganpat Rathore, Harendra Singh, Dr. Jai Singh Vaghela, Dr. Mahendra Singh Ranaut, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Puran Chand, Pratim Ramgopal Tamboli, Pradeep Jain, Raman Anand, Sudhir Chittora, Siddharth Bhatt, Sanjeev Pruthi, Dr. Shripal Singh Mudgal etc.

These students presented a wall of fame to the college, which has a pictorial description of all. Maharana Bhupal’s statue offering by alumni: These alumni also paid a tribute to the statue of Maharana Bhupal Singhji, the founder of BN Institute, made of Brass metal, which will be installed in Pharmacy College. Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore was the anchor of the program. This batch assured all the current students to guide and follow them, this batch was very unique in its time and all the alumni thanked the administration.