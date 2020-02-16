Land Rover Enhances The New Discovery Sport With Added Refinement And Versatility

Udaipur : Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the launch of the New Model Year 2020 Discovery Sport – the more intuitive, practical and modern SUV. Available in the S & R-Dynamic SE derivatives, the New Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: The New Discovery Sport is a bold evolution of the original design, incorporating the latest in technological advancements. Fuelling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”

DISTINCTIVE DESIGN

The well-proportioned body and purposeful stance of the Discovery Sport is enhanced with new premium LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights and rear LED lights. The desirability of the exterior design continues into the cabin. The refined interiors lend a sense of calm, as one enters the vehicle. The interior delivers elevated levels of comfort, enhanced stowage space and a new SportShift gear Selector crafted from premium materials which have been responsibly sourced. The bold horizontal and vertical lines coupled with the fixed panoramic roof, further enhance the engaging interiors.

TECHNOLOGY AND INFOTAINMENT

The new display screen and centre console transforms the interior of the Discovery Sport to create a practical, high quality space with added sophistication. The Cabin Air Ionization technology enhances the well-being of both the driver and passengers alike. Advanced and responsive Land Rover InControl® Touch Pro™ infotainment, fitted standard, is available with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Furthermore, Smart Settings use artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences, adjusting massage and seat positions, music and climate settings and steering column positioning to suit each driver. Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is also introduced for the first time within the lower center console, along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. Infotainment is taken a notch higher with Meridian™ Audioproviding state-of-the-art entertainment. InControl Remote & Protect App allows you to interact with your Discovery Sport from anywhere. You can see your vehicle’s data remotely – from fuel level to door and window status, emergency call (eCall) and breakdown call (bCall) facility and more. The ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ is now available on the Discovery Sport, transforming the rear view mirror into an HD video screen at the touch of a button. It displays a rear-facing camera feed onto the mirror, ensuring the driver’s view remains unrestricted by passengers or large items in the back.

VERSATILITY AND CAPABILITY

Built on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport provides greater capability. The Discovery Sport has All Wheel Drive and Hill Descent Control to make the hardest of drives seem effortless and with All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), you can maintain a steady speed in the most challenging conditions. The ATPC works seamlessly alongside the standard Terrain Response 2, All Wheel Drive (AWD) traction and braking systems. Every All Wheel Drive Discovery Sport uses Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVBB) system which maximizes control and handling even through the tightest of corners. All this while retaining a class leading wading depth of 600 mm.