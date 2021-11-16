Cipla selected in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets for 2021

Cipla has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021. The DJSI family of indices is operated by one of the world’s leading index providers S&P Dow Jones. The Emerging Markets Index for the year comprises of 108 companies from 12 emerging economies, including China, Brazil, South Africa and Taiwan.

The Company significantly improved performance in parameters like strategy to improve access to drugs or products, human capital development, tax strategy and climate strategy compared to last year.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company which uses cutting edge technology and innovation to meet the everyday needs of all patients.