PNB Housing Finance plans tie-ups with banks for co-lending in housing loan sector

PNB Housing Finance is looking at forging tie-ups with some banks for co-lending in the housing loan sector and is hopeful that these partnerships will be win-win for consumers, banks and NBFCs.

In November 2020, the RBI had allowed the co-lending scheme for banks under which they can co-lend with the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including the housing finance companies (HFCs), based on a prior agreement.

PNB Housing Finance is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB). They provide housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, repair and up-gradation of houses.

