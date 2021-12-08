The 4th Moonwhite Films International Film Fest – MWFIFF 2021 presented by SBI in Association with Anup Jalota was held live online.The Jury – Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Yogesh Lakhani, Gufi Paintal, Pt. Suvashit Raj along with Founder & Director Devashish Sargam ( Raj ) presented the singer of the Decade award to singer Udit Narayan and Lifetime Achievement Award to Singer Anuradha Paudwal . Some of the Artists who performed during the Award Ceremony – Anup Jalota, Jazim Sharma, Sonali Singh, Suharssh Raj, Sumana Dutta Basu, Abshar Ahmed, Katie Trubetsky & Ian Bamberger – New York, Lela from Georgia and many more.

Chief Guests who were present during the event was Hon’ Mr. K.D. Dewal – Ambassador of India To Armenia & Georgia, Hon’ Mr. Hemant Kotalwar – Ambassador Of India to Czech Republic, Hon’ Mr. Bart De Jong – Consulate General of Kingdom of Netherlands to India Rieke Cadee, & Mr. Pravin Raghavendra CGM – SBI Bank .

MWFIFF, Jury Anup Jalota also announced that this year one new set of Award Category i.e. Non – Competitive Award was added & under this, the jury members chose the best film, actor, director, etc for the award from films, music video, web – series etc, from all over the world.Enrique Arce was awarded as Best Actor in Supporting Role for Web series Money Heist which is trending on Netflix. Enrique shared the video byte thanking the Jury, Devashish Sargam ( Raj ), India and the media .He also added that this is his first Award in India and promised that next time he will be with MWFIFF.

Devashish Sargam Raj said that I want to congratulate all the winners and nominees of MWFIFF. Hundreds of films have come to us, out of which more than 40 national and international films have been selected Few name of the winners in MWFIFF 2021- Feature Film , Covid 19 Ground Zero, Directed by Mustafa Ozgun Country France, Best Actress Laura Weissbecker, Best Actor – Cyril Durel, ‘Ruins’ Directed by Jay Mohan, Country USA, has been Awarded for the Best Film Feature International , Best Director Jay Mohan & Best Actress Gracie Piper, Short Film ‘Binocular’ Directed By Krishnan Unni, Country India has been Awarded – Best Film , Short Film ‘Justus’ Directed by Anandhu Ullas, Country India has been Awarded Best Actor Muhammad Ashar Sha, Short Film ‘Sita’ Directed by Abhinav Singh, Country India, Awarded for Best Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar , Best Director Abhinav Singh , Best Actor Supporting Role Lilliput , Best Child Artist Om Kanojia , Short Film – Antarvasna , Directed By Abhinav Singh Country India, Awards -Best Awarded for Best Actress Shivani Tanksale , Short Film ‘Love Birds’ Directed by Kushal Srivastava was Awarded for Best Director , Best Actor Adhyayan Suman , Best Actor Supporting Role RJ Harshit , Short Film ‘Taashe A Musical Instrument’ Directed By Prakhar Shrivastava was Awarded for Best Film, Best Actor – Dr. E (R) Azad Jain , Special Festival Mention : Pari Chourasia, & Swastik Sharma (Child Artists),

Film Short International ‘Nil difficile Volenti’ – Directed By – Fabio d’Avino, Country – Italy, Awards – Best Film , Best Actor – Fabio D’Avino , Best Actor Supporting Role Franco Nero , Best Actress Supporting Role – Maria Paola Tedesco,

Web -Series International – Whisper Naked Shadow – Season 2 – Directed By Nora K, Country Czech Republic, Awarded for Best Actor Daniel Mavrov , Best Actress Anna Lucie Schollerova , Best Actress Andrea Hodikova,

Animation Short – ‘VR The World’, Directed By – Pravin J, Country India, Best Animation Film- Winner

Animation Short International – ‘On / Off’ Directed By – Nicolas P. Villarreal Country Argentina Award for Best Animation Short International .

Music Video, ‘Heer’, Directed by Rahul Bala Country India, Awarded for Best Singer Jasbir Jassi, Music Video- ‘Ik Sufna’ Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Country India has been Awarded for Best Actress Navneet Kaur Dhillon , Best Music Video Director Mukesh Chhabra , Music Video ‘Inteha’ Directed by Nikki Sharma, Country India, Awarded for Best Music Video (Ghazal) Of The Year , Best Singer Jazim Sharma , Rooh Da Hani, Directed By Happy Aulakh, Country India, Best Actress Winner Jonita Doda.

Music Video International : ‘But You’ Award for Best Singer Winner – Lela

Pandit Suvashit Raj, a renowned astrologer, producer of short films and also a jury member who has been predicting for 35 years, said that this is the fourth year of the Moonwhite Films International Film Fest – MWFIFF and it is heading towards the heights. It is my prediction that this will go a long way. The reason for joining is that Devashish Sargam ( Raj ) is doing this festival without any selfishness. All the jury members watch the films sent by the producers very carefully and after that they are selected for the Awards . We provide a great platform to talented filmmakers. We started it on a very small scale but now big people are part of this festival. Padma Anup Jalota encouraged Devashish Sargam and gave him courage to take this International film festival forward.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota said that in the fourth year this festival has become very big. So many films and entries have come that we have to increase our team. Celebrities like Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan have joined our festival, so the whole world gets to know about the grandeur of this festival. Next year it is going to be a huge film festival because we will be travelling outside India as well. I assure everyone who submit their films, feature films, music videos etc in Moonwhite Films International Film Fest – MWFIFF will get good branding . That’s why people must send their creative films to this Festival. The submission for the next year will open from 6th January 2022. www.mwfiff.com