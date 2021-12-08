Brightcom Group touches roof on entering into definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media

Brightcom Group is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 145.50, up by 6.90 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 138.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 145.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 145.50 and Rs. 145.50 respectively. So far 158906 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 145.50 on 08-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.82 on 15-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 145.50 and Rs. 118.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 15155.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 22.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.38% and 77.22% respectively.

Brightcom Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media, operating under the brand name of MediaMint.

MediaMint is an end-to-end digital consulting and digital operations provider specialising in Ad Operations, Campaign Management, Creative Services, Data Analytics, Platform Support, Dev Ops, and more.

Brightcom Group has expertise across several verticals, with focus on the following: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing Chemicals, Life Sciences and Retail.