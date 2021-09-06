Engineers India surges on bagging order from Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Engineers India is currently trading at Rs. 74.00, up by 2.05 points or 2.85% from its previous closing of Rs. 71.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 73.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 74.60 and Rs. 73.65 respectively. So far 43963 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 93.60 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 60.50 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 74.60 and Rs. 70.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4043.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.32%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.78% and 27.89% respectively.

Engineers India has bagged order from Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) for execution of EPCM-1 with MPMC & EPCM-3 Services for 9 MMTPA Cauvery Basin Refinery (CBR) Project at Nagapattinam, Tamilnadu. The total awarded order value is Rs 1039 crore with a total project schedule of 42 months for Mechanical Completion.

Engineers India is engaged in the business of providing engineering and related technical services for petroleum refineries and other industrial projects.

Please share this news







