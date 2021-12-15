Emami gains on introducing German skincare brand Creme 21 to Indian market

Emami is currently trading at Rs. 545.00, up by 18.65 points or 3.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 526.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 527.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 549.85 and Rs. 527.80 respectively. So far 8889 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 621.35 on 24-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 393.70 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 549.85 and Rs. 523.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 24206.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.88% and 9.26% respectively.

Emami is introducing its German skincare brand Creme 21 to the Indian market, a brand which was acquired by the homegrown FMCG firm in January 2019. In the first phase, Emami would introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India and has plans to expand the brand offering to new categories in the future.

Emami is the flagship company of the Emami Group and engaged in manufacturing products under various categories namely Hair Care, Skin Creams and Lotions, Talcum Powder and ayurvedic health care products.