DRDO’s Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital selects DPMI Students

New Delhi : The Defence Research and Development Organisation associates with Delhi Paramedical & Management Institute (DPMI) for the Lab Technicians, OT Technicians and Nursing staff for DRDO built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Delhi Cantt. It is a 1,000 bed make shift hospital spread over 25,000 sq m of Indian Air Force land in Delhi. The hospital is open to anyone who has contracted Covid-19.

Aruna Singh, Principal, Delhi Paramedical and Management Institute said it is a proud moment for DPMI that DRDO has given an opportunity to our students Sweta Kumari, Sufiyan Ahmad, Kishan Prajapati, Arvind Kumar to serve humanity, during these unprecedented times. DPMI students are highly motivated and working relentlessly towards defeating COVID-19.

Delhi Paramedical & Management Institute has successfully completed 24 years in the field of imparting skill based technical education in the field of paramedical Sciences. The core intent of DPMI is to promote Paramedical Sciences, Health Education, Hospitality Management etc. sectors in our country. It aims at providing quality education with advanced programs rewarding the students to think in a creative manner which eventually creates a pool of well-trained professionals.

Please share this news







