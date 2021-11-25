Dixon Technologies gains on partnering with Acer India for manufacturing of laptops

Dixon Technologies (India) is currently trading at Rs. 5130.05, up by 57.70 points or 1.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 5072.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5138.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5300.00 and Rs. 5092.40 respectively. So far 7094 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6240.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2153.00 on 26-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5432.00 and Rs. 4940.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 30087.65 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.15% and 37.92% respectively.

Dixon Technologies (India) and Acer India have partnered for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida. This will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by Government of India. The factory will have capacity to produce upto 500,000 laptops annually.

Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon’s facilities. Acer believes that this key initiative will help to grow the electronic manufacturing ecosystem which will help us to serve domestic and global markets from India.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.