Cadila Healthcare inches up on entering into manufacturing license, technology transfer agreement with Enzychem

Cadila Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 461.60, up by 1.80 points or 0.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 459.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 459.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 462.75 and Rs. 458.10 respectively. So far 13016 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 673.70 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 408.40 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 462.75 and Rs. 451.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47071.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.43% and 9.69% respectively.

Cadila Healthcare has entered into a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement for its Plasmid DNA based Covid-19 (ZyCoV-D) vaccine with Enzychem Lifesciences (Enzychem) of Republic of Korea. The company will provide manufacturing license and transfer the Plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences. Both Cadila Healthcare and Enzychem believe that this partnership will lead to an estimated manufacturing of 80 million or more doses of the Plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022.

Under the agreement, Enzychem will manufacture and commercialise the vaccine within its territory under a Zydus trademark and Cadila Healthcare will receive the license fees and royalty payments for the same. ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by Cadila Healthcare against the Covid-19 virus. The vaccine is administered intradermally using the PharmaJet needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.