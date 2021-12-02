Lupin moves up as its arm enters into agreement with TTP pie

Lupin is currently trading at Rs. 879.20, up by 7.95 points or 0.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 871.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 882.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 883.35 and Rs. 874.00 respectively. So far 13795 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1267.50 on 02-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 863.55 on 23-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 930.00 and Rs. 864.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 39812.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.41% and 12.76% respectively.

Lupin’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Lupin Inc has entered into an agreement with TTP pie (The Technology Partnership pie) to acquire the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Inhalation products using TTP’s soft-mist inhalation technology platform.

By leveraging this technology, Lupin expects to provide healthcare professionals with alternative solutions for delivering affordable Inhaled medicines to patients across the globe. Lupin and TTP will jointly develop the device. Lupin will commercially manufacture the device through its network of in-house and external manufacturing locations. Lupin will also develop and manufacture formulations to be delivered through the device, obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, and commercialize the products globally.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India.

