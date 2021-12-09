Railtel Corporation Of India is currently trading at Rs. 123.15, up by 4.00 points or 3.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 119.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 123.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 124.50 and Rs. 122.60 respectively. So far 82585 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 189.45 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 104.60 on 26-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 124.50 and Rs. 116.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3823.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.55% and 18.60% respectively.

RailTel Corporation of India has received work order from Ircon International for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Tunnel communication system consisting of Emergency Call & Service Telephone, CCTV, Tunnel Radio and PA system in Tunnel Environment on Dharam – Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore (Inclusive of GST). The entire work is to be completed in a period of 12 months.

RailTel Corporation a ‘Mini Ratna (Category-I)’ PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.