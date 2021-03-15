Dabur India trades higher on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company

Dabur India is currently trading at Rs. 523.85, up by 0.85 points or 0.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 523.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 523.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 526.85 and Rs. 521.80 respectively. So far 7719 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 552.35 on 14-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 385.05 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 534.65 and Rs. 518.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 92436.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.87%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.45% and 7.67% respectively.

Dabur India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Herbodynamic India. This new subsidiary company will engage in the business of manufacturing, sale and export of consumer care products.

Dabur India is one of the largest FMCG Company in India.

