Curfew imposed in Dungarpur village after father son duo tested positive

Udaipur : Curfew was imposed in Parda Solanki village under Aaspur police station after a father son duo were tested positive for COVID -19 on Friday evening. “The father and son have a house and run a soda shop in Indore .They arrived here on March 25 by road on a motorcycle and were screened at the CHC Aaspur and admitted yesterday in Dungarpur hospital.

The samples were found positive today” Collector Kanaram told Udaipur Kiran. The father is 40 year old while his son is 19 year old. The administration swung into action after the results came. Curfew has been imposed in the area comprising of 140 houses. ” Some 800 residents living in these homes would be screened to check if anyone of those who had come in their contact might have been infected ” the collector said. Medical teams and police battalions have been deployed in the entire area.