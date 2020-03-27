Lady cops contributing in their own ways to combat Covid19

Udaipur : While the volunteers , staff of medical and health department and police are toiling day and night to prevent the spread of coronavirus , lady cops across Rajasthan are contributing in their own ways , beside their duties to help the government . A constable posted at Thoi station in Sikar has stitched more than 200 masks for the police staff and common while one deputy superintendent of police here in Udaipur is reciting self written poems and another distributing food packets to the poor people.

Sheela Meena, a constable at Thoi police station is stitching masks. ” I was concerned for the staff at our station who were exposed to the risk of infection at the outbreak of the disease . There are 35 personnel in the station and hence I made 100 mask in the first phase so that each one has 3-4 masks to wear during duty” Sheela told Udaipur Kiran. She used her salary to buy the material . Later she was encouraged by the SHO Sangeeta Meena who even helped her financially to meet the expenses of the masks.

Sheela stitches 30 to 35 masks per day and it takes about 15 minutes to make one. After the lockdown ,it is little difficult for her to buy the cloth, lace and elastic but people are helpful who provide the material to her so that the lady continues her good work. In Udaipur DySP Chetna Bhati has scripted a series of slogans and poem to spread awareness on the deadly corona. The officer has mooted a campaign on the directions of Udaipur SP KailashChandra Bishnoi and leading the lady patrol team who are appealing to the people to stay indoors and help combat corona. Another DySP Prem Dhande has spent a generous amount from hee salary to get arranged food packets that is being distributed by her in the slums of Udaipur city.

“The present time is very tough and we are indeed very proud of all our lady officers as well as subordinate female staff who are fearlessly committed towards their duty despite family responsibilities . Everyone is in their own way helping the disease from community spread and helping the distressed mankind” Bishnoi said.