Sunil Duggal, CEO, Hindustan Zinc appointed Interim CEO, Vedanta Limited

Udaipur : Vedanta Limited announced the appointment of Sunil Duggal, CEO, HZL as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan will be stepping down as CEO and Director of the Company with effect from 5th April 2020, for personal reasons and will rejoin his family in South Africa.

The Company’s Chairman, Navin Agarwal said “We would like to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation and thank Venkat for his immense contribution to the company. Apart from his relentless focus to drive the company, he has been in the forefront in leading the

sustainability practices within the group which has set an industry benchmark. We wish him the very best.”

He added, “We extend a warm welcome to Sunil Duggal who has been a mature and proven leader, held key leadership positions, as our Interim CEO. We look forward to Sunil taking the company to greater heights.” The Board also welcomed and appointed Anil Agarwal as the Non-Executive Chairman of Vedanta Limited. Navin Agarwal will be the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board.

The company will be run by a Management committee comprising of CEO, CFO, CHRO and CCO who will take all key decisions collectively under the guidance of Chairman. Sunil Duggal will take on additional charge as Interim CEO, Vedanta Limited along with his current role as CEO & Director of HZL. He will report to the Chairman. Sunil brings 36 years of rich and diverse leadership experience and has been associated with the group for last 10 years. He has worked with Ambuja Cement in the past. Sunil is an active member of several

industry and advocacy forums.

Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Duggal said, “I am indebted to the company for this appointment. I am confident that at Vedanta, with its strong moorings, I will be able to steer the company through its trajectory of growth and contribute to the economic progress of our country.