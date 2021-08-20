CreditAccess Grameen is currently trading at Rs. 647.00, up by 6.25 points or 0.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 640.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 631.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 648.00 and Rs. 622.50 respectively. So far 192719 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 839.00 on 01-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 541.00 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 654.10 and Rs. 600.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9921.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.36% and 6.67% respectively.

CreditAccess Grameen is planning to raise funds through Non-Convertible Debentures or like instruments to be issued by the Company to various prospective investors on a Private Placement basis in one or more tranches/issues within the overall limit approved by the Board of Directors.

The meeting of the Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Company will be held on August 24, 2021 to consider the same.

CreditAccess Grameen is a leading Indian micro-finance institution headquartered in Bangalore, focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in Rural Areas in India.

