Fortis Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 274.90, up by 7.70 points or 2.88% from its previous closing of Rs. 267.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 265.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 285.70 and Rs. 261.80 respectively. So far 877400 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 285.70 on 20-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 123.30 on 30-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 285.70 and Rs. 233.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20765.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 31.17%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 45.90% and 22.94% respectively.

Fortis Healthcare has reported net loss at Rs 1.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 19.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.79% at Rs 237.01 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 154.11 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit from continuing operations attributable to owners at Rs 263.55 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 178.92 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company reported 2- fold jump at Rs 1418.15 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 610.40 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

