Coronavirus: Health Ministry advises people to follow basic protective measures

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has advised people to follow basic protective measures so that they can keep themselves safe from the Novel Coronavirus. People should avoid participating in large gatherings. If a person is experiencing cough and fever he/she should avoid close contact with others. People are advised not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth without cleaning their hands. Spitting in public places should be avoided.

All the persons should practice frequent handwashing with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. People should cover their nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Used tissues should be thrown into closed bins immediately after use. In case of fever, difficult breathing and cough, doctor should be consulted immediately. While visiting doctor wear a mask/cloth to cover mouth and nose.

Health Ministry has issued a toll free number 1075 for the public for enquiry about corona virus. It has also issued an email id [email protected] for any assistance on the pandemic. State governments and Union Territories have also issued helpline numbers.