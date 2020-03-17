COVID-19: DJ asks people not to appear for routine hearings, screening at court gate

Udaipur : Adhering to the advisory of the Supreme court and Rajasthan High Court to take precautionary steps to prevent outspread of Corona, the district and session Judge Ravindra Kumar Maheshwari on Tuesday announced suspension of work for three weeks in the district.

At a press conference , the DJ said that only urgent cases like stay or bail would be heard by the courts and all other routine cases would not be heard for next three weeks. No adverse orders or ex-party decisions would be given on non appearance of either parties concerned during the work suspension tenure. The prisoners too would not be brought to the courts for appearances from jail and the proceedings would be held through video confrencing, Maheshwari informed.

He further said that entry would be permitted for anyone through only the single main gate while the other two gates would remain closed. A medical team would be deployed outside the main gate which would screen every visitor before being let in. The court premises would be disinfected soon and special efforts would be taken to keep it clean. The canteens too have been ordered to be closed down.