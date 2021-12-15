Compuage Infocom trades jubilantly on entering into authorized service provider agreement with Lexmark International

Compuage Infocom is currently trading at Rs. 33.45, up by 2.00 points or 6.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 31.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 31.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 36.75 and Rs. 31.05 respectively. So far 1561234 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 36.75 on 15-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 13.70 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 33.75 and Rs. 30.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 215.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.33% and Non-Institutions held 41.66%.

Compuage Infocom has entered into Authorized Service Provider agreement with Lexmark International (India) (hereinafter referred to as ‘Lexmark’) to provide Single-Function and Multifunction Laser Printers and related services all over the territory of India. This tie-up would help Compuage in adding further value to its existing services portfolio and expand the business to a higher level thereby increasing profitability by its nationwide reach.

Compuage Infocom is one of the India’s leading IT Distribution Company. The company is authorised service providers for APC for Lups, Creative, Mercury Motherboards and Odyssey PC Building Blocks.