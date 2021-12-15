Delicious Dal Dhokli Recipe

Dal Dhokli is a North Indian dish that is popular for its simplicity and comfort. This dish consists of cooked lentils (dal) along with flour dumplings. There are many variations to this dish in the north but the most popular one is the Gujarati version, Dal Dhokli.

In a traditional Dal Dhokli, Toor dal or Arhal dal is cooked with basic vegetables like green chillies, onions etc. And the bits of dough or dumplings are initially rolled into chapatis and then cut into pieces that are plopped into the boiling Dal.

In other versions, balls of flour are dropped into the lentils and they are both cooked together in one pot. One of the best things about Dal Dhokli is that it is a hassle-free dish that is a one-pot meal. This makes it perfect for easy dinners, of quick lunches too. Once all prep for the dish is done, you only need around 40-50 minutes of cooking time to make this dish.

In this recipe, we will make this dish with AASHIRVAAD Atta with Multigrains and AASHIRVAAD Turmeric powder.

Recipe information

Time taken: 1.5 hours

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 tbsp Ghee

Salt to taste

1 ½ tbsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tbsp AASHIRVAAD Turmeric Powder

1 cup AASHIRVAAD Atta with Multigrains

¼ tsp Garam Masala

1 tsp Dry Mango Powder/ Amchur Powder

Water as and when required

1 ½ cup Toor Dal

1 cup chopped Onions

1 cup chopped tomatoes

½ chopped Methi

½ cup chopped green chillies

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Ginger

Hing

1 tsp Cumin Powder

Procedure

Rinse the Toor dal clean with water and add it to a cooker with tomatoes, salt, AASHIRVAAD Turmeric Powder and water

Once cooked and cooled, add lemon juice to the dal and mix well

In another pan, give a basic Tadka of green chillies, onions to the dal and add all the mentioned spices to it.

For Dhokli, add AASHIRVAAD Atta with Multigrains, salt, oil, and haldi in a bowl and knead it into a soft dough

You can also add some Ajwain to this dough and mix it well. Then take small sections from the dough and make balls out of them

Roll them into a chapati and cut them or let them remain as balls, you can choose the shape of your Dhokli

Add your Dhokli into the cooked dal along with some extra water and let it all cook for at least 10 minutes and your Dal Dhokli is ready!