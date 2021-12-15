Tata Motors gains on partnering with Bandhan Bank

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 493.10, up by 3.60 points or 0.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 489.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 487.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 497.75 and Rs. 487.30 respectively. So far 1476950 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 536.50 on 17-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 156.55 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 506.30 and Rs. 483.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 163819.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.80% and 18.23% respectively.

Tata Motors has tied up with Bandhan Bank for retail finance for its range of passenger vehicles. As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 7.5 per cent. The scheme will offer a maximum of 90 per cent financing on the total on-road cost of the vehicle.

Customers can also enjoy a benefit of special EMI options with a repayment tenor of up to seven years and the bank has also designed certain exclusive features like zero charges on foreclosure and part payment.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.