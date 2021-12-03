Sangam India soars on planning to invest Rs 137.25 crore for expansion of Rajasthan manufacturing facility

Sangam (India) is currently trading at Rs. 271.80, up by 12.15 points or 4.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 259.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 268.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 272.40 and Rs. 261.70 respectively. So far 2221 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 327.70 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 54.10 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 272.60 and Rs. 232.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1127.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.45%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.23% and 37.32% respectively.

Sangam (India) is planning to invest Rs 137.25 crore for the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The total cost of the expansion project is funded partly by term loans of Rs 102 crore and balance Rs 35.25 crore by internal accruals.

The move is aimed at increasing the capacity of their cotton yarn business by 47 per cent and knitted fabric business by 28 per cent. The expansion is expected to increase the company’s revenue by 15 per cent from 2022-23. The expansion programme will result in the installation of 32,832 spindles and 6 knitting machines for the manufacturing of cotton yarn and knitted fabric.

Sangam (India) is the largest producer of PV dyed yarn in Asia at a single location. It is also a forerunner in manufacturing ready to stitch fabric.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

