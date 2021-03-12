Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Hridaya dies at 93

Udaipur : Dr. Dadi Hridaya Mohini, Global Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, the world’s largest spiritual organization run by women, passed away at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last at 10.30 am on Thursday, 11th March 2021 at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai. Her last rites will be performed on Saturday, 13th March at Shantivan Campus of Brahmakumaris Headquarters, Abu Road, Near Mount Abu (Rajasthan).

Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Dr. Dadi Hirdaya Mohini, affectionately known as Dadi Gulzar, has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris right from the inception since the tender age of 8 years in1937. Having undergone all aspects of training from such early beginnings, she is now recognized as a great yogi, much sought after for enlightenment on attaining mental concentration, peace of mind, stability in meditation, emotional control, etc. She is committed to living and teaching the values and the elevated spiritual principles which come from the ancient teachings of Raja Yoga. She had set up more than 8000 Raja Yoga Centres in 140 countries around the world.

Dadi Hridaya Mohini was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature by the North Odisha University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha (India) for her contribution towards spreading the message of values, spirituality, and social service in her unique role as a messenger of the Incorporeal God. Dadi Ji has devotedly served the Godly mission by visiting as many as 112 countries. She has delivered lectures, with mastery over various and varied subjects like spirituality, philosophy, Raja yoga, and stress-free living connected with our day-to-day life. She has a clarity of thought and rich experience and simplicity of style. She has also been the organizer of many international and national conferences, fairs, exhibitions, campaigns, etc., and enlightens fluently on any subject of spiritual interest.

