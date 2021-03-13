Sriganganagar Sudarsharn Chakra Division Gets Ready To Receive Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame

Jaipur : Sri Ganganagar, 13th March 2021. To commemorate the 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 War, 2021 is being celebrated across the country as Swarnim Vijay Varsh. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over four Victory Flames or Swarnim Mashaals to the Indian Army on 16 December 2020.

These Victory Flames are traveling the length and breadth of the country halting at historically significant locations, to honour the sacrifices of our forces.

The hallowed dunes of Nagi witnessed one of the fiercest battles along the Western Front wherein our forces played a pivotal role in blunting Pakistan’s attempt to gain territory. To honour our veterans and the memory of our martyrs, the Mashaal will be stationed in Sri Ganganagar for 07 days from 13 March to 19 March 2021.

During the stay of the Victory Flame at Sri Ganaganagar, a variety of events will be organised such as wreath laying at Sri Ganganagar and Nagi War Memorials, felicitation of Veer Naris and war veterans, weapon and equipment displays in places across Sri Ganganagar, exhibition of the Victory Flame at multiple places and a victory march.

The culmination of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations at Sri Ganganagar will be marked by the handing over of the Victory Flame to Suratgarh Military Station on 19 March 2021.

Please share this news







