16 students tested positive at gov tribal girls hostel in Udaipur

Udaipur : Mass spread of the COVID among students living in hostels have become a cause of increasing concern for the District Administration. On 5 March, 28 inmates of the residential government blind school at Ambamata were tested positive of the novel coronavirus, now, 16 girls were found COVID infected at the Kasturba govt hostel here at Madhuban on tuesday.

The district administration has packed the entire area surrounding the hostel and started contact tracing of the persons who had come in contact with the inmates. The hostel building was intensely sanitised and the infected students have been quarantined in the building.

Collector ChetanRam Deora, SP Rajiv Pachar, CMHO Dinesh Kharadi and higher officials of the medical department went to the hostel to take stock of the situation. Kharadi said on Monday 5 girls fell sick and were tested for the virus and 2 of them were found infected. Later samples of 168 other students were taken and on tuesday 14 were found positive. The hostel inmates went to three different schools for studying and hence the medical department would trace all the contacts in these schools.

Samples of all the staff too have been taken. According to the hostel sources, as the schools have started opening after a complete year, students are returning to the hostels in large numbers and hence there is a higher risk of the contagion in such residential hostels.

